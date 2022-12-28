As Arctic temperatures gripped the nation this Christmas, one local police department was out in the cold, but instead of issuing speeding tickets to residents, the department issued Christmas hams.
On Dec. 23, officers with the Prestonsburg Police Department were out performing welfare checks on citizens of Prestonsburg, however, instead of pulling over motorists to issue a citation, PPD officers issued Christmas hams. According to PPD Chief Randy Woods, his department wanted to give back to the community for all the support the department has received this year.
“These guys are simply the best. We had around 25 hams that were donated and Det. Dennis Hutchinson and Officer Brad Caldwell decided that they wanted to brighten some spirits this Christmas,” Woods said. “They stopped some cars and instead of giving citations, they gave hams and pumpkin pie.”
However, the PPD weren’t just pulling over motorists — they also went door-to-door.
“It’s just initiative and a desire to give back to our community that has given so much to us,” Woods said. “We additionally had someone donate $50 gift cards from Food City. Sgt Darrell Preston and Patrolman Keegan Williams and Justin Phipps were handing them out to people needing to get that last minute item at Food City. It was just a blessing for us to be able to give back.”
The PPD posted several videos to its Facebook page which quickly gained national attention with now over 207,000 views, and was featured on several major news networks such as NBC and CBS.