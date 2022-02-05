A Floyd County woman was arrested recently after she allegedly was found to be trafficking in various narcotics, including fentanyl, during a traffic stop.
According to court documents, on Jan. 30, PPD Officer David Adams was patrolling on U.S. 23 when he stopped a 2003 Nissan Sienna driven by Krystal D. Kasperski, 33, of Official Hollow, David, for a traffic violation.
The arrest citation in the case said that Adams found that Kasperski was driving without a license in possession and she gave Adams consent to search her vehicle.
During the search, Adams wrote, he found Kasperski’s handbag, which contained a clear baggie with a crystal-like substance she admitted was methamphetamine, as well as a baggie that contained a pink powder substance Kasperski said was fentanyl.
Adams wrote he also found a set of digital scales and $118 in cash in Kasperski’s possession.
Kasperski was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of irst-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic charge.