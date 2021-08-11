A Prestonsburg woman was charged recently after Prestonsburg Police allegedly went to her residence and found three dogs which had been left without food and water and were eating garbage due to not having any food.
According to a citation written by Prestonsburg Police Officer Zachary Neice, on Aug. 3, he was dispatched to the Trimble Branch residence of Laura A. Wireman, 44, to conduct a welfare check on some dogs that were eating garbage because they had no food.
According to the citation, upon arrival, Niece noted a large amount of garbage around the area with no food or water source noted at the residence. One dog was changed to the front porch with no food nor water, while a second was found without a leash or collar, running free with the fence gate open, Neice wrote. That dog, he wrote, was eating garbage in the front yard.
A third dog, Neice wrote, was chained up in the back porch area with no food nor water nearby.
Wireman’s daughter was at the residence, Neice wrote, and called to have her mother come home. In the meantime, Neice wrote, he asked the daughter to put some food and water out for the animals.
The daughter, he wrote, returned with water but stated they had no food in the residence for the dogs.
When Wireman arrived at the residence, Neice wrote, he advised her that the animals were going to be taken and placed in a shelter where they could receive food, water and shelter. Wireman’s ex-husband, Neice wrote, took possession of one of the dogs.
According to Wireman’s daughter, Neice wrote, the dogs have been taken multiple times before. Neice cited Wireman on a charge of second-degree cruelty to animals and she was issued a “Notice of Violation” by Prestonsburg City Code Enforcement regarding the condition of the residence.