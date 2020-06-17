A Floyd County woman was arrested last week on charges she threatened and assaulted officers, including biting one officer, after they responded to a report she was out of control at Pikeville Medical Center.
According to the citation by Pikeville Police Officer Austin King, on June 8, he and other officers responded to the call reporting an out-of-control female at PMC.
Upon arrival, King wrote, the officers and hospital security made contact with the woman, later identified as Amber L. Evans, 28, of Ky. 122, Martin, who was acting aggressively. Evans, the citation said, struck two of the security guards in the chest area. King wrote that he grabbed Evans in an attempt to place her under arrest, at which time she stomped on the officer’s left foot and began kicking security officers.
The citation said King placed her in handcuffs, while she continued to kick at the officers, and escorted her to his cruiser. Evans, the citation said, continued to struggle and threatened to kill the officers.
Once in the vehicle, the citation said, Officer Joe Slone attempted to latch Evans’ seat belt, at which time she bit Slone on his arm, prompting King to spray her with OC spray in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Evans became compliant, the citation said, and was transported to the Pike County Detention Center, where she was charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Court documents show Evans was released from the jail on June 9.
