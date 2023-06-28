Floyd Central senior Todd Prater donated 31 bags of teddy bears to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office on June 21. The bears were donated in memory of K9 Drago, who was killed in the line of duty on June 30 at Allen.
Cecilia Prater, Todd’s mother, says he baked and sold several dog treats to fund his “Operation Drago’s Comfort” project, a Rogers Scholars Youth Program community service project. The money was used to purchase over 120 teddy bears to be delivered to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies will be distributing the bears to comfort children in situations such as: traffic accidents, child abuse, etc.
Prater was enrolled in the Law Enforcement Pathway the previous school year, and plans to major in criminal justice at Eastern Kentucky University.