The Floyd County Board of Education was informed of a new preschool program being introduced to the district at their regularly scheduled board meeting held Monday, Aug. 28 at Prestonsburg High School.

Interim Chief of Early Education Kimberly Grubb spoke to the board about the new Preschool on Wheels program. Grubb said a bus is being converted into a mini-classroom where local children will be able to access early education that will prepare them for school.

“We are going to take the preschool bus out into the communities in Floyd County to teach three and four year olds who might not have access to our early childhood program,” said Grubb.

Grubb said the district has recently received the bus and they will soon be working on the interior of the bus as well as doing a wrap on it.

Superintendent Anna Shepherd suggested that the bus may be a good way for high school students to earn community service hours to go towards Governors Scholars and other scholarships.

The board was also informed that the district had introduced multi-factor authentication to their systems in compliance with a Kentucky mandate. This requires teachers to use a code generated by an app to authenticate that they are the correct person attempting to log into the system in order to protect students personal information.

Teachers are also required to use a 15-character password that has to be changed every 180 days. The technology staff also asked teachers to not put their passwords on sticky notes on their computers.

School Technology Coordinator and Floyd County Education Association representative Greta Gilbert spoke to the board about the need for substitute teachers.

“In the past few weeks our schools have welcomed back thousands of students and it's a very exciting time of year,” said Gilbert. “We all want what’s best for our schools and our students. We can do that in many ways. One of the ways I want to highlight is making sure our schools have the sub coverage they need to safely supervise students and allow our teachers to have planning time to go over lessons and give feedback on assignments.”