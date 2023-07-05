Additional details about the June 18 murder of Amber Spradlin and a call for intervention by state government concerning the 911 system in Floyd County were addressed during a press conference held June 29 in Prestonsburg.

Former FBI agent and federal prosecutor Mark Wohlander, one of two attorneys representing Spradlin's family, began the press conference by attempting to squelch rumors about the Kentucky State Police investigation into her murder.

"Don't expect any arrests for a couple of months, and that's important for you all to know that," Wohlander told the crowd gathered in front of the Floyd County Courthouse for the press conference.

Wohlander said Spradlin's stabbing death was brutal and bloody, and that KSP will have to sift through DNA and other evidence before an arrest can be made.

"The DNA is all mixed together, and they're going to have to extract this person's DNA from that person's DNA, from Amber's DNA and the other person's DNA," he said.

Wohlander had "nothing but praise" for the KSP's investigation, saying the agency is doing an "amazing job." He said there have been "a couple dozen" search warrants issued and executed, and that detectives are looking at cell phones, computers, text messages, GPS and cell tower information as part of the investigation.

"It's not a cover up," Wohlander said. "You don't want to go in there and arrest the wrong people for the wrong things. You wouldn't want that to happen if something like that happened at your house. You'd want to make sure that they did the right thing, and that's what they're doing."

Wohlander said his "biggest concern" is the 911 dispatch center in Prestonsburg, which has been criticized concerning calls that might have been made prior to Spradlin's murder but were not dispatched to law enforcement.

"I will not rest until the 911 center is put back into the Kentucky State Police post," Wohlander said. "Citizens of this county, whether you live in Prestonsburg or whether you live in Floyd County, you deserve to know that when you call 911, somebody's going to come, and you need to know that it's going to be dispatched."

Wohlander said he didn't understand why Floyd County's dispatching services were moved from the KSP to the City of Prestonsburg.

"We're going to get some intervention from Gov. Beshear's office," he said, adding that Spradlin's family plans to meet with Beshear's top aide, Rocky Adkins, about the 911 issue.

"If it becomes necessary, and I don't think it will, I'm confident that Andy Beshear and Rocky Adkins will say to the commissioner, 'Put it back over at the Pikeville post.'"

Wohlander said money was the reason that dispatching services were taken from the KSP post and given to Prestonsburg by the Floyd County Fiscal Court.

"Is a person's life more important than money?" Wohlander said. "I guarantee it's more important."

Wohlander said he will also contact Attorney General Daniel Cameron and request that his office conduct an audit of the Prestonsburg 911 center to "find out if there were other calls that were missed."

Wohlander also defended Sheriff John Hunt, who has been criticized by some residents for not responding to the calls that might have been made prior to Spradkin’s murder.

“The reason he didn’t go out and the reason other things didn’t get dispatched is because you gotta call the sheriff’s office, you gotta call the state police, and if you don’t call them, how are they going to go out?” he said.

Spradlin's cousin Dr. Debbie Hall also spoke during the press conference and provided additional details about the events prior to her murder. She said Spradlin got off of her job at The Brickhouse restaurant in Prestonsburg and was in the company of a friend, Roy Kidd, and Dr. Mike McKinney, at Seasons Inn. McKinney, a dentist, also owns The Brickhouse, Hall said.

The party then moved to McKinney's home on Arkansas Creek at Martin, Hall said.

"Then, I just don't know what in the world could have gone so wrong to result in what happened," Hall said. "But there was a 911 call, and no one went."

Spradlin was stabbed at least 11 times in her head, neck and throat, Hall said.

"There is a monster out there," she said, "and people who know things about this, and they don't want to tell, well, they're a monster, too. They're every bit as bad."

Another attorney, Dale Golden, asked for help from Floyd County citizens.

“I’m asking all of you, as members of the community, to assist in my efforts to help this family by providing information and evidence about this matter,” Golden said.

He said he needs information about the events of June 18, the night Spradlin was murdered; 911 calls that went unanswered or resulted in a delayed dispatch; the agreement that transferred 911 responsibilities from the KSP to the City of Prestonsburg; and whether the agreement is the “actual contract” fiscal court members reviewed and approved or whether “it has been substituted and a new contract put in its place.”

“That’s a very important issue that I’m looking at,” Golden said.

The Floyd County Chronicle and Times, along with other news outlets, filed an Open Records request with Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton asking for any and all logs of 911 calls made on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, as well as calls made by Spradlin to the 911 center on June 18.

The request was denied by Interim Police Chief Russ Shurtleff due to the ongoing KSP investigation. In addition, Shurtleff said "such a record does not exist" of any call made by Spradlin.

"The Prestonsburg 911 Center did not at any time on June18th or in the days leading up to June 18th receive a call, 911 or otherwise, from Amber Spradlin," Shurtleff said in his response.