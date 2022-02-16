The Allen City Commission called a special meeting Feb. 14 to address the town’s current contract with the Prestonsburg Police Department.

After the dissolution of the Allen Police Department, the PPD entered into a contract with The City of Allen to provide police protection within city limits in addition, to serving The City of Prestonsburg.

Since that time, several members of the commission have questioned whether police protection has been adequate.

This prompted Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton and PPD Capt. Ross Shurtleff to attend the Feb. 14 special meeting.

“I did some investigating with our 911 system. This is not counting the state calls that came in, it's just our 911. We’ve written 240 citations, made 87 arrests, worked 19 collisions, we’ve had 11 felonious investigations and we’ve had two domestic violence reports that meet the JC-3 criteria which basically means a significant other or child,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton’s findings covered the time period between February 15, 2021 through February 11, 2022. The PPD has responded to 221 calls within Allen city limits, with an average response time of 6.23 minutes.

“Our guys have been instructed to call out whenever they’re down here at Allen. It’s on their time cards. Their time cards are electronically kept, it can’t be changed once it goes through the system. So, we know how often they’ve been up here, we know how often they are,” said Stapleton.

Stapleton also took issue with statements made on social media taking aim at the department.

“Apparently, social media has sort of blown up with this and there’s been some people who know nothing about police operations, police work period, that think they do, have gotten involved and they’ve started sounding off about how bad we’re doing and everything else,” said Stapleton.

Stapleton then submitted a letter of termination to the commission, which will effectively end the agreement between The City of Allen and the PPD. The letter included a 60-day notice.

“Right now, I’ve got a letter here, it’s a 60-day notice that we’re going to be pulling out of this contract,” Stapleton said.

Allen Mayor Sharon Woods immediately responded, “What can we do to keep you in it (contract)?”

“My officers have been coming down here religiously. Matter of fact, I had one tell me today he ’loved going down there, because when he writes tickets, nobody has insurance,’ so we tow the cars in,” Stapleton said.

Mayor Woods praised the work of the PPD, and acknowledged the citations were possibly a record for the town.

“That’s the most tickets that’s ever been written in The City of Allen,” Woods said.

“When we first did this, it was to help you all out, because I don’t want to see you all founder, I know that you’ve been working hard trying to get your finances in place and try to get things where they need to be. Stapleton continued, “But this has kicked me in the teeth, and it kicks my officers everyday in the teeth who come down here and I’m not going to let our officers be beat up for it anymore and that’s where I’m at.”

Stapleton, who retired after a long career in the Kentucky State Police, knows too well, the scrutiny police officers face.

“Everybody thinks they work for me, but I work for them. I get them the resources, I get them the proper training, I get them the equipment they need and they do the job. So, ultimately, I work for them and for me to let them keep taking this beating, I can’t do it.” Stapleton continued, “I think it’s better we part ways right now so there’s no hard feelings.”

The PPD will continue to patrol The City of Allen until May 9, at which time the contract will be officially terminated. The City of Allen must now begin the search for a new department or officers to protect and serve.