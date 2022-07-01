Prestonsburg City Hall and Floyd County government offices will be closed Monday, July 4, along with various banks, in observation for Independence Day.

Other closings include:

• Floyd County garbage pick up will run on regular schedule and will not be affected.

• Allen City Hall will be closed.

• Martin City offices will be closed.

• Wayland City Hall will be closed.

• Wheelwright City Hall will be closed.

Those Floyd County residents needing to make use of the services listed here may need to schedule and plan accordingly. For more information, make sure to call ahead to any office you may need to conduct business with beforehand, including those not listed here.

For more information, visit the City of Prestonsburg social media page by searching for it on Facebook or call City Hall at, (606) 886-2335.