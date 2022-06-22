The City of Prestonsburg held a special meeting to annex property expected to house a new medical office.
The ordinance proposes annexing into the corporate limits of Prestonsburg property owned by Mountain Comprehensive Care Center for what would be a new OB/GYN office.
The property is located on Ky. 321, with construction already underway on the site.
“This is a property that they are developing and they’re going to be putting an OB/GYN facility there,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton.
The ordinance passed 4-0 with council members Brittany Branham, Josh Turner and David Gearheart and Rick Hughes voting yes. Councilman Shag Branham abstained from voting on the ordinance, due to his position on the MCCC board of directors.