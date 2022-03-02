Employees for The City of Prestonsburg got some welcome news at the Feb. 28 meeting of the Prestonsburg City Council, as Mayor Les Stapleton announced a 7 percent pay increase across the board for all city employees.

The council held a second reading of an amendment to the ordinance dealing with wage scales, which was approved.

Stapleton praised his department heads for being what he called, “frugal” with their funding.

“I’m sure you guys are wondering why we had to amend this mid-year. The reason is, some people were on the upper end of the new pay scales where they were at. We do not pay prevailing wage so we’re not even close to that and we had to make some adjustments,” said Stapleton.

The council also approved making starting pay for part-time and summer employees higher than the minimum wage.

“We have not wasted money by any means. I will tell you right now, we are going to give all the employees a 7 percent pay increase.” Stapleton continued, “We’re going to have a starting pay that is better than minimum wage for all part time employees, summer employees.”

Stapleton also cited the recent pay increases of surrounding cities like Pikeville, who, according to Stapleton, gave the city’s police officers a $5 increase on the hour.

“It’s going to be hard for us to keep police officers here once they’re certified and trained,” said Stapleton.

Stapleton also stated the Kentucky State Police will give a $15,000 pay increase if the current budget holds in Frankfort.

The Prestonsburg City Council also recognized two of its own during the meeting. Prestonsburg Firefighter Tyler William Sparks recently passed his Level 1 International Fire Service Accreditation Congress or (IFSAC) Instructor training.

“This IFSAC training allows Tyler to teach state level courses,” said Stapleton.

Also, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ross Shurtleff recently graduated from The Department of Criminal Justice Executive Development Class.

“We’re trying to get all of our employees into more educational opportunities that’s going to help them advance themselves and make our city more trustworthy, more integrity and have us sitting in a much better place administratively,” Stapleton said.