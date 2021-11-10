Blade Caudill has always been a fighter. With more than 232 surgeries performed on him, he wasn’t supposed to live past the age of two.

The City of Prestonsburg honored its local hero Nov. 7, as Prestonsburg firefighters and police, along with a host of family and friends held a parade to honor the 17-year-old.

Caudill, who has MDS, is set to receive a Blood Stem Cell Transplant at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital from a total stranger, to help cure him of a rare blood disorder. MDS causes bone marrow to fail.

Caudill’s donor was found through Be the Match. Every year, more than 12,000 patients turn to Be the Match, which is operated by the National Marrow Donor Program.

Caudill who is also special needs, is a big fan of Thomas the Train and firefighters, so the Prestonsburg Fire Department, Prestonsburg Police, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and a host of supporters participated in the parade.

Caudill will be in Cincinnati Children’s Hospital through his birthday and the holidays, so family and friends wanted to make the day special.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton and members of PFD gave Caudill a personal tour of a big fire engine, let him talk on the fire trucks radio, even letting Caudill blow the horns and sirens.

A private family party for Caudill preceded the parade at Music Paradise in Prestonsburg. Be the Match also hosted a free cheek swabbing for individuals 18-40 years old to join the Be the Match registry.