The Prestonsburg City Council held its monthly meeting at City Hall on Monday, March 28.

Early in the meeting, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stepleton encouraged everyone to attend the Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards, which are scheduled to be held at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. The Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards celebrates talents of all mediums and recognizes nominees from across the Appalachian region. Tickets remain available for the Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards, which will feature 43 different categories. The event will be taped and broadcast at a later date in the summer on national television on The Country Network.

The paying of bills and the minutes from the previous meeting held on Monday, Feb. 28 was approved.

In another move, the Council voted to approve the appointment of Dr. Denise King from Big Sandy Community and Technical College to the MAC.

The first reading of Ordinance 02-2022, which changes StoneCrest Golf Course's advisory board to a management board was held.

Stapleton announced the City of Prestonsburg's annual PRIDE Cleanup, which is scheduled for April 11-15 and will coincide with Floyd County's annual event.

Frankie Castle was approved to join the city's code enforcement board. Castle replaced Mike Meade, who is making a temporary move to another area.

A pair of zoning changes to attract multi-family dwellings were approved. Each location was changed from single family to multi-family.

An item referred to as the Davis brothers' memorandum agreement will allow for a dairy bar on the Prestonsburg Passage Rail Trail after being passed.

The lease agreement on the Prestonsburg Equine Center expires June 8 and was discussed.

The meeting was closed to the public after the Council voted to go into executive session to discuss possible litigation.