The Prestonsburg City Utilities Commision will soon begin gathering an inventory of their service lines.

PCUC Superintendent Brian Music said this is due to procedures from the Kentucky Division of Water and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“It is lead-related, so it is essentially a lead service line inventory” he said. “They want to make sure that utilities don't have any lead service lines. So, we have to go through each service line that connects from a main line to a meter, and see if it is copper, pvc, etc.

Music said there are multiple ways to do the inventory of the lines. “We can use information such as the year of construction, tap records and other various sources of information,” he said. “However, for the ones we can’t find that information on, we will physically have to dig them up and see.”

Music said the line from the meters to people’s homes must be identified as well, and PCUC may be offering a credit to customers who participate in providing them with that information.

“We are looking at Kentucky Rural Waters' option to give the customers an opportunity to identify their service lines and receive a $10 credit on their bill for participating” he said. “By service line, I mean the customer's side from the meter to their home.

“We have started compiling the GIS data for the service connection locations” Music said. “Once those are entered into the database, we can look at our customer records which should allow us to determine which lines we will physically have to identify.”

Music said he has not seen lead pipes in the system in the past.

“Building codes did away with lead service lines in the ‘70s or ‘80s because lead strengthens the chance of having what you don’t want in water,” he said. “A couple of years ago, they passed a rural law regulating fittings, and for everything to be lead free. So now, they are looking back at any existing lines that would have been in the ground before that rule came into play.