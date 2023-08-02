The Prestonsburg City Council approved a bicycle and pedestrian master plan during its regular meeting July 24.

The plan was developed to address health, safety, tourism and economic issues in Prestonsburg and Floyd County and focuses on bicycle and pedestrian needs and facilities.

“Biking and walking are the most fundamental forms of transportation,” said Troy Hearn, health program administrator for the Kentucky Department of Public Health, who helped write the plan. “Bicycles are the most efficient form of transportation ever invented hundreds and hundreds of years ago. “It’s the most unseen form of travel that people don’t know about.”

The purpose of the plan is to identify, design and construct “needed walkways and bikeways that connect neighborhoods, business centers, parks, and schools.”

The master plan says it is “a road map to guide local and state governments, developers, citizens, and bicycle and walking advocates when planning and developing projects in the community.”

The goals of the master plan are to develop a network that allows for safe and convenient movement through the city and to the regional network; provide safe and accommodating connections between neighborhoods, business centers, parks and schools; and consider all uses for adjacent land within the right-of-way of roads, near commercial areas and government-owned properties.

Other goals are to open the lines of communications so that all users of the transportation network have improved awareness of the need to share roadways and trails and recognize and observe traffic safety laws; and ensure that bicycling and walking facilities are kept in good condition and work well for the intended users.

The plan also includes a list of proposed projects, including sidewalk improvements and construction at Mays Branch; sidewalk improvements on North Lake Drive; sidewalk construction and treatments on Ky. 1428/South Lake Drive; new sidewalks on Ky. 1428/South Lake Drive at Lancer; sidewalk widening and general improvements from Wendy’s to Billy Ray’s restaurants; and a shared-use path from Archer Park to the Mountain Arts Center.

Other proposed projects include a shared-use path around Dewey Lake and Jenny WIley State Resort Park; restoration of the West Prestonsburg Bridge to accommodate bicycle and pedestrian traffic; connecting the Garfield Trail to the Prestonsburg Passage Trail; and construction of a bridge from the Prestonsburg Passage Trail to Middle Creek National Battlefield.

Hearn told council members that his work did not end with the formulation of the master plan.

“I will help you with funding,” he said. “I can help you with a basic feasibility study. Anything you need to get this stuff to become reality, I’m your person for that.”