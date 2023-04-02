The Prestonsburg City EMS service is progressing, the city council learned during its March 27 meeting.

Selena Thomas, with the EMS service, said personnel have already been on hundreds of runs.

“To date, we have been on almost 500 runs,” she said. “It took 60-90 days for Medicare and Medicaid to start rolling in, but it is now. We have a full staff now, our schedule is always full and we are starting to do some training in the community as far as EMS and first-aid stuff.

“The ambulance service has really benefited the City of Prestonsburg because we have been on some runs that we got to very quickly” Thomas said. “We have a two to five minute response time within the city limits, whereas other ambulance services would be out in the county, and maybe not even in the county. This ambulance service has saved lives, and it is a blessing for the community.”

The council also approved an MOA with the City of Pikeville to help in the efforts to get more EMS personnel trained in the area.

“This is basically the same as the MOA we did with BSCTC” he said. “This is from the City of Pikeville. They are running EMT classes, and some of the students are from down in this area. They would like to be able to get some of their ride time down here with our EMS. We have no liability in this, it’s all on them.”

The affiliation agreement was approved.

“It’s actually a good reflection on our EMS department that they are coming to ride with us, and they want to work with us,” Stapleton added.

Artie White, of White and Associates in Richmond, also presented the city’s audit during the meeting.

“We had a good audit, and there were no findings,” he said. “I don’t think we had any hardships at all. This year went very well, probably the best since we have been doing it.”

The council accepted the audit as presented.