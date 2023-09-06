The Prestonsburg City Council took no action Aug. 28 on a request for more money by the Floyd County Animal Shelter.

The Dewey Dam Dog and Cat Protection Society, which operates the shelter, asked the city council and the Floyd County Fiscal Court in an Aug. 2 letter to increase their monthly contributions to the facility.

Attorney Ned Pillersdorf, a representative of the organization, requested in the letter that the city council increase its monthly allotment from $500 to $2,000 and that the fiscal court hike its contribution from $2,000 to $8,000.

The fiscal court is required by a court order to either run the animal shelter or compensate another party to operate the facility, while the city has no legal obligation to help fund the shelter, according to Pillersdorf.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said during the council’s regular meeting Aug. 28 that the city should be financially able to give more money to the animal shelter.

“We have some bills and stuff that we take care of that may be aligning themselves, so we can do a little more,” Stapleton said. “Can we do $2,000? We’re not sure yet, so we have to look at that. I was sure that you all would want me to study in great detail before we committed to something that big.”

Councilman Shag Branham appeared to favor giving the shelter more money.

“I think this would probably require a budget amendment somewhere,” Branham said. “If we have to rearrange funds somewhere, I’m sure the department heads would look to assist in doing this.”

In business during the meeting, council members approved the appointment of David Ellis to the code enforcement board, replacing Paul Phillip Hughes, who resigned, and had a first reading of an ordinance levying taxes on real and tangible personal property in the city.

Stapleton said there would be no discussion on the ordinance at the meeting since it was the first readling.

“We’ll discuss it in detail at the next meeting if you all want to,” he said. “I have a feeling you all are going to be really excited about this one. It went down. We’re not going to discuss it, but it went down.”

Stapleton also told the council that the city’s new street sweeper will arrive in November.

Council members also went into executive session to discuss “two pieces of litigation,” Stapleton said, but no action was reported.