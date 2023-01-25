The Prestonsburg City Council on Jan. 23 approved their participation in the Hazard Mitigation Plan during their meeting for the month of January, making them eligible for FEMA aid.

“We don’t have specific projects, we just have areas of distress,” said mayor Les Stapleton.

Stapleton said improvements to Mays Branch have been held up since 2016, specifically because this has not been approved.

“It had to go through Big Sandy (Area Development District) to FEMA, and back to ADD numerous times, that’s been the hold-up,” Stapleton said. “It was allocated and then it was taken, we don’t know why. This is the third cycle we have been through on it.”

Stapleton said bidding has been conducted for the Mays Branch project and engineering and pre-designs have taken place.

“FEMA had to approve this plan, and it was out of our hands until we got it here tonight” he said.

Stapleton said additional funding for Mays Branch has been discussed, as the project was bid in 2016, and prices have risen since then.

Stapleton then discussed a 911 resolution.

“We approved this contract two meetings ago,” he said. “Some hardware and software are being installed in order to run 911 to the county. We took it over as of today, and we are basically a call center. We take the calls, then send them on to the state police, sheriff’s office or ambulance services. Should there be a dire emergency, then we will respond. We will be paid funds through 911, and they will pay us quarterly.”

Stapleton also discussed grants the city expects to receive.

Stapleton said Congressman Hal Rogers requested $54 million in community funding, and the City of Prestonsburg was originally going to receive $6.3 million of that.

“In negotiations of the federal budget, it was dropped to $3.2 million, then it went to $4 million even,” he said.

Stapleton said this grant money would be used on a project which would complete Trimble Branch drain system, as well as put a new drain system in the Hager Strate area.

He said it would also allow a forced main waste system to be put in around Northern Prestonsburg.

“Right now, waste starts way up on 23, and it takes 22 days to get downtown,” he said.

A motion was made and seconded to allow Mayor Stapleton to open up a checking account for the funding money and sign any documentation concerning the federal grant.

Stapleton then gave an update on the StoneCrest baseball and softball fields.

“The baseball field has gravel down, and will probably be ready for the turf by Wednesday, which won’t be delivered until up in February,” he said. “They are about to pour the concrete curb for the softball field, it will be poured by the end of the week.”

Stapleton said the coaches and athletic directors approved the contract for the 15th Region baseball and softball tournaments to be held at StoneCrest for a four-year term. However, he said the KHSAA has not signed it yet.

“Julian Tackett, head of KHSAA, said he would take it to his attorneys,” Stapleton said. “If he saw no problem with it, he said he would sign it. Then, we would have the tournament for four years.”

Council member Shag Branham then discussed the idea of having an independent school committee, which he said the city had at one time.

“Everything happened, and we set it aside. I want to get it started again” Branham said. “People seek these communities out. If we push for an independent school system, we can make it better, and build it with education from within. If we don’t push to go independent, our children will have a problem because this community will not grow.”

Mayor Les Stapleton said he believes it is a good fit, and there were no objections. The council discussed future meetings to determine who would be on the committee.