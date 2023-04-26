Prestonsburg Elementary had their ribbon cutting/ grand opening for their new book vending machine and media center on April 20.

Before opening the newly-remodeled media center to students, staff and board members attended the ribbon-cutting for the book vending machine. Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd then had the honors of getting the first book from the machine, “Kindergarten, Here I Come!”

“We were blessed to be able to order hundreds of dollars worth of books for the book vending machine” said School Media Tech Kimberly Clark. “It is a phenomenal piece. They have to earn the gold coins used in the machine. It is a reward to them for things such as a positive attitude and being respectful.”

After the machine's unveiling, all students were called to the gym where they were informed that they were going to get to walk through the new media center after months of remodeling. The ribbon for the media center was then cut by Floyd County Schools maintenance workers who had worked on the center.

Prestonsburg Elementary principal Melissa Turner and Shepherd followed by giving out certificates for perfect attendance in the month of March.

After leaving the gym, the students walked into their new media center for the first time, and the faces told the story. “This is a totally new library,” Clark said. “There is new flooring, lighting, paint and even treehouses for the kids. The guys have worked hard on it, and they were very creative. We have to get kids back to reading, and I think our school is headed in the right direction.”