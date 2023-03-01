During Prestonsburg City Council’s Feb. 27 meeting, Prestonsburg Fire Department Capt. Darrell Sparks was honored with a proclamation and the key to the city as he went into retirement.
Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said Sparks had completed his career with the Prestonsburg Fire Department. He said Sparks started as a volunteer, and ended up completing the necessary training to become a paramedic.
“I have personally relied on him to give advice in department policy and planning” Stapleton said. “The City of Prestonsburg will forever be indebted for his service and dedication to the city and its citizens.”
Stapleton then presented Sparks with a proclamation and the key to the city.
“It’s been an honor, and a pleasure the past 27 years” Sparks said. “The past instructors and the leadership has made me into the person I am today. I am a second generation fireman at this department, and my son is a third generation fireman.”
Both his father Oakley Sparks, a former firefighter, and his son Tyler Sparks, currently a firefighter, were in attendance.
“We have babysitted this town for 27 years, but I have enjoyed every minute of it,” Darrell Sparks said. “I thank the city for making me who I am. They paid for my training and school, and here I am today. I’m very thankful and blessed to be where I am today.”