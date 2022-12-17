The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented Prestonsburg Fire Marshal James Allen with a Level I Achievement in City Governance award.
KLC administers the City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
“We feel so confident in training that is taught by KLC,” Prestonsburg Mayor and KLC Board of Directors member Les Stapleton said. “The training that James has received has assisted us in upgrading our ordinances, which allows us to clean up dilapidated properties and create a safe overall environment.”
“Our cities are essential to shaping the future of Kentucky. The KLC City Officials Training Center program aims to ensure the local leaders managing our cities have the most up-to-date knowledge and information needed to lead their communities. This award is a testament to municipal service and dedication,” said KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney.
The Level I Achievement in City Governance award requires a city official to attend a minimum of 30 hours of approved training with three hours of ethics training.