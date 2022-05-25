At the Prestonsburg City Council meeting held May 23, the council discussed the recent announcement that the city will receive $6.3 million for water system improvements.
According to Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, this will be a “major project that will create a more reliable water and sewage system for the residents of Prestonsburg.”
According to a statement issued by the office of U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, the funds will be used to advance the current water system and provide reliable water for underserved customers, the project will also improve sewage collection and treatment capacity.
Stapleton said this would take care of three separate projects, including new water tanks so the water doesn't sour in the lines.
“This will also include a forced main waste system sewer line around the city, which will take away a lot of the odor we sometimes smell,” said Stapleton. “It will also take care of Court Street where there are two sewer lines going down each side of the street, turning it into one sewer line.”
“It's a major, major project,” said Stapleton. “It will involve tearing up sidewalks and pavement on Court Street so we will try our best to work that out where it takes place after the holidays.”
According to the press release issued by Rogers, this is one of many projects that will be taking place around the state, as part of $54 million set aside for community project funding in Eastern Kentucky.
