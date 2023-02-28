Signature HealthCARE announced in a statement Feb. 17 that Prestonsburg Health Care Center is among 23 Signature HealthCARE locations to be recognized by global customer experience and management leader, Reputation, with its 800 Award.
One of the highest achievements a business can earn is a solid reputation, the statement said. Reputation’s 800 Award recognizes those businesses that have put customer experience at the very core of their strategy and have shown their drive to listen to the customer voice to succeed.
“We realize that being customer-centric and listening to the feedback of our residents, families, and staff is critical in our success as a healthcare provider for our communities’ most precious citizens,” said Missy Highley, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Regional Operations. “And not only listening but evaluating the customer voice and experience to make critical moves to help us fulfill the needs of those we strive to honorably serve. We’re thrilled that more and more of our facilities are exceeding this important goal.”
The Reputation 800 Award recognizes winning locations that consistently collect, understand and apply any and all feedback in order to make data-driven decisions to ensure the customer will have the best possible experience. In addition, Reputation pulls a list of the Reputation Scores from every business location on their platform, and those businesses that have achieved a score of 800 or higher out of a score of 1000, due to their focus on high customer satisfaction throughout the past year, are honored.
“We congratulate Signature HealthCARE on its dedication to prioritizing customer satisfaction over the past year, as evidenced by the 800 Award honors given to their 23 locations,” said Dave Mingle, global head of CX at Reputation. “Strong customer experiences are at the core of consistent business growth. We are thrilled to see that Signature HealthCARE is committed to listening to and taking action on customer feedback to make meaningful improvements."
The Reputation Score, the statement said, is a proprietary tool that measures review sentiment, volume, spread, recency, response, and length, along with brand reach and health, social engagement, business listing accuracy and search impressions.