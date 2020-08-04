In hopes of encouraging more individuals to fill out this year's 2020 Census report, the City of Prestonsburg recently took to the road and set up shop at various locations in order to help those in need of assistance.
On Aug. 3, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton and his Administrative Assistant Jordan Bishop went out into the community at different locations in order to hold Census sign-ups for individuals who may need assistance in filling out the report.
"We're just trying to help everybody get signed up," Bishop said. "So anybody that has any questions or just needs any help, come out and see us so we can help you out."
According to Stapleton, the city has made great strides over the years in regards to increasing its Census participation numbers, but that work needs to continue in order to continue moving Prestonsburg forward.
The Census meet-ups began Monday, July 27 and have continued over the course of various days, throughout last week and into this week. This week, the signups began at 10 a.m. at Pro-Fitness Mutisports, Inc. in Prestonsburg, before moving to the Prestonsburg City Stage. Monday's meet-ups concluded at the West Prestonsburg Old Bridge Entrance at 3 p.m..
According to Bishop and Stapleton, there will be another opportunity for individuals to come out and receive assistance on this year's Census report again on Aug. 5. The signups will begin around 10 a.m. and will last until 11:30 a.m. at the Lancer fire Dept. Station 2.
