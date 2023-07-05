The City of Prestonsburg hosted a candlelight vigil on June 30 in honor of Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins. The officers died in the line of duty responding to a domestic violence case at Allen.

Jacob Dickerson, lead pastor at Destination Community Church, opened the ceremony.

“June 30, 2022, is a day that changed everything” he said. “For some of us, it was a day that we lost a father. For others, we lost a friend, family member or a brother in arms. It was a day that we were reminded of the incredible courage, bravery and sacrifice that our men and women in law enforcement display every single day.

“Today is a day that we remember what Jesus said in Mark 10” Dickerson continued, “When He said the greatest among you will be a servant. That is what these men were, servants for the community.”

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said he knew Frasure for longer than he knew the others.

“One thing that always sticks out in my mind about Ralph is this: Very seldom did I see him without a cigarette, unless he was policing,” Stapleton said, preparing everyone to light their candles. “At the fire bay, when we would be standing around talking, there is one thing he would always say: ‘Let’s burn one.’”

People in attendance then switched on their candle for a song honoring the sacrifices of men and women who wear the badge day in and day out.

Mayor Les Stapleton thanked everyone for coming together and honoring the lives of three lights.