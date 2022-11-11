The City of Prestonsburg officially launched the city’s new ambulance service in a ceremony at the Mountain Arts Center Nov. 1.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, was joined in the ceremony by Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams and 95th Dist. state Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty, both of whom Stapleton said were instrumental in making the city’s ambulance service a reality.

However, bringing the service to fruition had its own challenge, Stapleton said. Kentucky law did not allow for a municipality such as Prestonsburg to start an ambulance service from scratch. So, Stapleton traveled to Frankfort, where he worked alongside Laferty to change the legislation.

“It became clear, it was an issue to get an EMT, it was an issue to get a paramedic’s license,” Stapleton said. “Everyone knows that we have a blanket problem with ambulatory ground service and response times, and all of the people that I’ve spoken with, oftentimes they say they have trouble finding staff,” said Laferty.

“People came to me and said, ‘Mayor, we’ve got to do something.,’” Stapleton continued. “They never complained about the quality of service they received, they complained about the timeliness of it. It has nothing to do with who runs it, or whatever, it all has to do with personnel.”

Floyd Judge-Executive Robbie Williams echoed Stapleton and Laferty’s view of the lack of personnel. Williams also believes the city’s new service will cut response times countywide.

“The great thing about the ambulance service, like Les said, is that it takes a lot of stress off of our ambulances that operate all around the county,” Williams said. “The issues we run into, and it’s no big secret, is getting quality personnel. These ambulances are called upon to do so much.”

The City of Prestonsburg also had their new units on display for those in attendance, along with Prestonsburg EMS staff.