A Prestonsburg man was arrested after fire and police personnel responded to a report of a fire at a residence at the Big Branch of Bull Creek.
Upon arrival, according to a citation written by Prestonsburg Police Officer Keegan Williams, a PPD officer and three firefighters went inside the trailer. The reporting caller, Williams wrote, had stated that a subject — Marvin Ousley, 42 — was inside the residence. Also, Williams wrote, when responders opened the door, a dog that had been inside the trailer ran out.
While Williams was outside the residence, he wrote, a neighbor yelled at him and said “the person who started the fire is sitting over there,” while pointing at Ousley, who was sitting on the ground and staring at the hillside.
Williams wrote that he placed Ousley in handcuffs and Ousley initially denied starting the fire.
A witness, Williams wrote, said Ousley had threatened to “burn all these trailers down” and made a threat against a family member.
The citation said another witness told officers that he had seen Ousley starting a fire, but didn’t think anything about it because “(Ousley) is always starting fires.” But, the citation said, the witness was later informed the fire was under the trailer.
A third witness, Williams wrote, told officers that Ousley had “threatened for a while to burn” the trailer.
Ousley was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree arson and second-degree cruelty to animals.