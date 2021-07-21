A Prestonsburg man was arrested last week after he allegedly left two small children in a hot car, which was not running, and had the windows up.
According to an arrest citation by Prestonsburg Police Officer Zachary Neice, on July 13, he assisted Officer Trent Arrowood on a complaint of two minor children locked in a car in the parking lot of the Prestonsburg Food City with the windows up and the vehicle not running.
Upon arrival, the citation said, the officers could not find the children’s father, Joshua A. Hoover, 32, of Gobel Branch, Prestonsburg, around the vehicle, which was not running. Arrowood, the citation said, was able to unlock the vehicle and open the doors so the officers could gain access to the children.
Both the children, a six-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy, were sweating and had red cheeks, the citation said.
While the officers were taking care of the children, the citation said, Hoover returned to the vehicle and told the officer he had only gone into the store to purchase dog food and was in the store for only five to 10 minutes. The caller, the citation said, told officers the vehicle had been sitting there for 15 minutes or more.
Hoover told officers, the citation said, that he had not taken the children in because the three-year-old boy was only wearing a diaper. The citation said Hoover told officers that he had left the car running but that his son must have climbed in front and turned the car off.
The children were given to the custody of their mother while Hoover was arrested on a charge of third-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or younger.