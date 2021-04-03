Last week, a Prestonsburg man was charged with endangering a minor after authorities discovered him passed out in the Walmart parking lot with his child in the vehicle.
On March 22, the Prestonsburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a red 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck which was in the Prestonsburg Walmart parking lot. PPD officer Darrell Caldwell wrote in an arrest citation that he found Matthew Perkins, 46, of Prestonsburg, passed out at the wheel.
When approaching the vehicle, Caldwell wrote that there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and upon contact with Caldwell, he wrote that he observed his head laying on the wheel asleep, while his child was in her car seat.
According to Caldwell, he woke Perkins up and had him step out of the vehicle. Caldwell wrote that Perkins admitted to there being marijuana in vehicle, as well as wax, most commonly known as Dabs, which is a higher concentrate of THC and more potent.
Caldwell wrote that the marijuana and Dabs were in a bag, but could have been accessed by the child while Perkins was asleep, he added that both would have been harmful to the minor had the child ingested them.
According to Caldwell, Perkins admitted to smoking marijuana around 4 am that morning. He wrote that a SFST was conducted and Perkins showed no signs of impairment at the time.
Perkins was charged with possession of marijuana as well as endangering the welfare of a minor and was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.
According to court documents, Perkins pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended for a year, and a $100 fine.
