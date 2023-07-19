Reports of drug trafficking at a Floyd County motel led to the arrest of a Prestonsburg man, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
According to an arrest citation written by Floyd Deputy Kris Hall, on July 10, he was dispatched to the Seasons Inn at Allen in reference to individuals being loud and possibly selling drugs.
Upon arrival, Hall wrote, he located Kevin Woods, 37, of Ky. 1428, Prestonsburg, coming out of one of the rooms. Woods, the citation said, began acting like he was going to run, stopping and beginning to back up.
Hall wrote that he was aware Woods had active warrants and warned Woods that, if he ran, K9 Mako would be deployed.
The citation said Woods was detained and a search was conducted, at which time Hall found nearly 9 grams of suspected heroin and 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Woods, the citation said, admitted he made a mistake and, “said he was gone for good this time.”
Hall wrote that he also found digital scales and individual bags of methamphetamine and heroin bagged for sale on Woods’ person. Woods, the citation said, admitted he had sold heroin to a person at the motel.
Woods was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.