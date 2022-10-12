The two men seeking to serve as Prestonsburg’s mayor for the next four years met in a forum Oct. 10 to talk about the issues and challenges the city faces.

The forum, hosted by the The Floyd County Chronicle at Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s Gearheart Auditorium was moderated by Appalachian Newspapers Publisher Jeff Vanderbeck and featured incumbent Mayor Les Stapleton and challenger Allen Lafferty addressing the issues.

Questions were focused on several important issues to residents within the city limits, as well as their impact on the whole of Floyd County.

Each candidate was given an equal amount of time to answer each question, and their opponent was given equal time for rebuttal.

Stapleton touted his accomplishments since taking over the Mayor’s office, which, Stapleton claims was not the case when he arrived.

“Fiscally, we’re financially sound. For the first time in a long time we’ve not had to take out loans to get vehicles. Not waiting on grants.” Stapleton continued. “We had a very difficult incident on June 30. After that, we were able to purchase vehicles without having to wait on insurance so we could get our officers right back in there.”

Lafferty said one of his main concerns would be Stonecrest Golf Course.

“Stonecrest is a major concern,” he said. “We haven’t done any upgrades or very little in the last eight years. According to the Mayor’s own words, at the end of his term, it would’ve cost $2.8 million.”

Stapleton said he is currently in the process of finalizing a deal to sell the golf course and Equine Center to a private buyer.

Lafferty took issue with the city not purchasing new fire trucks.

“I see we’re buying used fire trucks, we haven’t bought a new fire truck in a long time,” Lafferty said. “We need to put together a program that completely renews our fire engines over a 10 year period. I know they’re expensive, but they last a long time if they’re new.”

Stapleton stood by the purchase of the used fire trucks, due to the lack of new engines being available for purchase.

“As far as fire trucks, you’re three years out on a new truck right now — You can’t get a new truck,” Stapleton said. “We needed a fire truck to increase our water capacity, we found one with 22,000 miles on it, it was pump tested to be even stronger than some of the trucks we have, and we bought it.”

The questions ranged from tourism, to topics such as annexation of land towards the Pike County line. Stapleton believes the biggest issue facing the city in the next five to 10 years is housing and usable flat land which can be developed.

Lafferty believes that public safety, crime and economic development are the biggest issues facing Prestonsburg in the future.

“On the economic front, we have to put together a recruitment team that will go out and speak with businesses that are expanding and looking for places to locate and we have to have the property ready for them to come,” Lafferty said.

On the issue of services, such as internet, sewer and water, the two candidates share some viewpoints. Lafferty acknowledged Stapleton and the city entering into an agreement to improve internet service in Prestonsburg. Lafferty states he would be open to filing suit against Suddenlink to refund the city’s residents.

BSCTC along with the Floyd County Chronicle will host a forum at Gearheart Auditorium at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 for the candidates for Floyd County judge-executive and another at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Coal Run City Hall for the candidates for the 95th District state representative seat.