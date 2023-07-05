Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said he requested an attorney general's investigation of the city's 911 center in the wake of criticism leveled against it following the June 18 murder of Amber Spradlin.

Stapleton's request came after an attorney for Spradlin's family said at a press conference Thursday that they would ask Attorney General Daniel Cameron to conduct an audit of the Prestonsburg 911 system to determine if any calls related to Spradlin's murder or any other incidents were not dispatched to law enforcement.

At his own press event Monday, Stapleton was asked by a reporter if he welcomed an investigation of the 911 system.

"When I heard that statement, I thought about that. You know what? We've got nothing to hide. I called the attorney general's criminal investigations myself and asked them to come do it,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton said he held his press conference "to dispel some of the misconceptions and refute the outright lies that have been perpetrated towards the 911 system and our personnel."

"Hopefully, this will help to educate everyone so they can realize when someone is talking about facts or just making biased and politically-motivated comments," he said.

Stapleton said there is "some confusion" about how the 911 system operates, adding that its job is to dispatch calls to law enforcement, EMS and fire agencies countywide.

He said comments were made during Thursday's press conference that Prestonsburg dispatchers are not well trained, which he denied.

"I want to tell you right now that, unequivocally, without a doubt, our people are trained as well anybody in the state...and they do their job with dedication and caring," Stapleton said. "So, any statement like that has been made 100 percent wrong."

Also responding to another statement made at the Thursday event about the Prestonsburg system not being prepared for Next Generation 911, Stapleton said the local dispatch center has the software and hardware needed to make the switch to the advanced service, which includes live video conferencing.

"The infrastructure is not in place statewide, but the technology, the software and hardware that we have upstairs right now is ready," Stapleton said. "As soon as it's flipped on, we're ready."

He said the allegation of the city's dispatchers being untrained, "upsets me more than anything."

"They've blatantly tried to politicize an issue when they should be worried about the investigation," Stapleton said. "But they're trying to find a fall guy, and they tried to find us; they tried to find our personnel, and I won't let that happen. They're not going to attack my personnel, because I know how dedicated they are, and I know how well they work."

Stapleton said city dispatchers complete a "very extensive selection process" that includes a background check and attend the Department of Criminal Justice Academy.

"If they do not pass the classes, as a requirement of the hiring process they will be terminated from the selection process," he said. "They then endure a probation period while being trained by different experienced dispatchers."

Following the probationary period, they are either recommended for hire by the dispatch supervisor or terminated, he said, adding that they are also required to have eight to 40 hours of in-service training a year.

Stapleton also addressed 911 funds, which come from am 85-cents-per-month charge on landline and cellular phones and can only be used for the dispatch center.

Stapleton said 911 is a dispatching service and separate from law enforcement, EMS and fire agencies, which some people don't understand. He also denied claims that there have been delays in dispatching calls to appropriate agencies.

"The dispatch has not been delayed," he said. "We get the information that has been put out. There has been a delay in law enforcement because of limited personnel. It was said that the city would answer all calls. I never said that. There's never been anything in writing that says that. What we said we would do is that if we have the resources at a particular time, we would try to help in anyway we can. Remember, 911 is dispatch; law enforcement is a whole other ballgame. We answer probably as many calls, especially on the north end of the county, as any other agency."

He also said any call that comes into or goes out of the 911 center is recorded, and the records are retained by the center.