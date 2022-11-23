On Thanksgiving Day, administration from The City of Prestonsburg, the Floyd County Fiscal Court and several local churches, including Fitzpatrick First Baptist Church and One Church will set out to deliver 3,500 Thanksgiving meals to those in need in and around Prestonsburg, or those who may not have a home to cook in.
With inflation at a 40-year-high, this Thanksgiving dinner is set to be the most expensive on record, with the price of turkeys up a whopping 32 percent from last year.
According to Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, the need for meals this year is greater than ever.
“With what our area has been through this past year, it’s the least we could do,” said Stapleton.
Stapleton says the groups will be out delivering meals until they’re all gone.
“These folks will spend part of their Thanksgiving away from their families to make sure everyone who needs a meal, gets one. If that’s not serving their community and town, I don’t know what is.” Stapleton continued. “This collaboration was all about bringing people together to help out our neighbors. With all that’s happened, we still have a lot to be thankful for.”