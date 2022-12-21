The Prestonsburg Police Department helped spread some Christmas cheer as they hosted their Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 17.
Dozens of local children, some of whom were displaced by the July floods, had the opportunity to join up with a PPD officer and pick out several gifts of the child’s choosing.
Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods says his department looks forward to the event every year.
“Our annual Shop With a Cop program is certainly one of our most enjoyable and rewarding days of the year,” he said. “Our guys fundraise all year to be able to give a little Christmas joy to as many families as we can and without the help from our donors, sponsors and our community it wouldn’t be possible.”
Woods says it means a little more this year, with all the county has been through.
“With everything that has happened to our department and our area as a whole this year made it even more special.” Woods continued. “Christmas is about giving and we do it so that we may have an opportunity to give back to our community and the men and women of the city of Prestonsburg love to help. Thank you to each and every person and business that helped make this possible.”
Total Pharmacy Care donated 54 pairs of boots to be given out, and CW Foods provided food for the event and provided enough for Christmas dinner to all children and their families.