Two people were arrested this past weekend in connection with the theft of jewelry from a Pikeville jewelry store.

According to Pikeville Police, on June 22, a man stole nearly $4,000 in jewelry from Kay Jewelers in the Pikeville Commons in Pikeville. The man, officers said, was last seen in a silver 1999 or 2000 Toyota Corolla with no license plate.

Police released information which was placed online on June 23.

According to an arrest citation written by Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins, on June 26, he accompanied Pikeville Police to the Banner area in reference to the jewelry store theft. Chaffins wrote that the jewelry involved in the theft was brought to Prestonsburg and pawned at Wholesale Jewelry and Pawn.

According to the citation, through the investigation, video footage was obtained which showed Aaron Hall, 50, of Island Creek Road, Pikeville, and Shawnna Maynard, 44, of Ky. 1426, Banner, pawning the jewelry.

Chaffins wrote that police also had the pawn ticket and an identification car used in the pawn.

Upon arrival at the residence, the citation said, Maynard talked with the officers, telling them she had gotten the jewelry from Hall and that he told her he had won it in a poker game.

Maynard, the citation said, further told the officers she had seen a post on Facebook about it being stolen and was waiting for officers to show up after “putting all the dots together.”

According to court documents, while the officers were speaking with Maynard, they saw Hall attempting to get out of the back door of the residence and he failed to listen to officers’ commands.

Pikeville Police Officer Austin Kranzman, Chaffins wrote, was able to stop Hall and place him under arrest.

Both Hall and Maynard were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of receiving stolen property (between $1,000 and $10,000) and Hall was also charged with second-degree attempted fleeing or evading police (on foot).

According to the court documents, Officer Keith Duncan is working the case for the Prestonsburg Police Department.