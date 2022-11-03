Prestonsburg Police conduct ‘Operation Fall Festival’ roundup

The Prestonsburg Police Department conducted “Operation Fall Festival,” Wednesday, Nov. 2, serving dozens of warrants carrying charges from drug trafficking to theft.
According to PPD Chief Randy Woods, the operation targeted alleged criminals in both Prestonsburg and several communities throughout Floyd County.
PPD officers were assisted by Prestonsburg Fire and EMS Tactical Medical Team, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Ashland Police Department.
“Our guys have been working around the clock on these investigations. These are just a drop in the bucket, but, these drops in the bucket eventually make a big dent,” Woods said.
PPD’s 21 officers split into two teams to serve 27 indictments that have been handed down by a Floyd County grand jury.
“Because of our relationship with Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner’s office and County Attorney Keith Bartley’s office, we are able to fully investigate and bring solid cases before the courts that result in real success stories for both victims and perpetrators, oftentimes, bringing treatment to those first-time offenders who need it most.” Woods said.
For more information on Operation Fall Festival, check out the Nov. 9 edition of the Floyd County Chronicle.