The City of Prestonsburg has witnessed more tragedy in the past six weeks than at any time since the city was incorporated on March 9, 1867.

The town still dealing with the aftermath of the deadly June 30 shooting at Allen, that claimed the lives of two of Prestonsburg’s finest police officers, a sheriff’s deputy and a K9 officer. Now, the city is dealing with record-setting flood waters and damage.

Though Floyd County received significant flood damage, surrounding cities like Hindman, in Knott County and Whitesburg, in Letcher County were nearly wiped out.

The Prestonsburg Police Department has been assisting displaced families not only in Floyd County, but in other areas as well. Sadly, with any tragedy, criminals spot opportunity.

According to Prestonsburg Police Department Deputy Chief Ross Shurtleff, the department received calls from the cities of Hindman and Whitesburg to assist with reports of looting of flood-damaged homes.

“Hindman doesn’t have a municipal police department; they rely totally on the (Knott County) Sheriff’s Office and the state police. Shurtleff continued, “Troopers who live in the area in Hindman I think it was something like four or five troopers lost their cruisers, their personal vehicles, some even their homes.”

Shurtleff noted The City of Whitesburg does have a police department. However most of their equipment is now destroyed.

“Almost all those officers who lived in Whitesburg lost everything they had. We got a huge showing of support back at the first of July, when we went through our tragedy and it was the least that we could do” said Shurtleff.

The PPD covered The City of Whitesburg for three days and nights, and currently still has a police presence in The City of Hindman. Reports of looting began to surface, Shurtleff said, and those municipalities were unable to respond.

“These were local people. They weren’t any stranger to the justice system. The citizens of Hindman had huge concerns with attempted thefts at the bank there, and even attempted break-ins at the mayor’s house in Hindman,” Shurtleff said.

Shurtleff had a message for those who attempt thefts of those who have suffered flood damage.

“These people have just lost everything they have,” he said. “They shouldn’t have to sit in their garage with a shotgun at three in the morning in fear of being robbed.”

“It will not be tolerated. If we have to drive you three counties over to jail, then that’s what we’re going to do. There’s absolutely no excuse for it,” Shurtleff said