The Prestonsburg Police Department recently unveiled a new program which will help officers identify motorists who may have a passenger with special needs.
According to PPD Public Affairs Officer Brad Caldwell, the department wanted a way to raise awareness of autism by placing stickers on their patrol cars.
However, he said, the efforts toward autism awareness go beyond just showing support.
“Prestonsburg Police want our officers to be highly trained if we respond to an emergency where an officer encounters an autistic person,” Caldwell said.
The department encourages Floyd County residents who have a person with special needs to stop by to get their autism awareness sticker.
“We came up with getting the community involved by letting them come to the police station to get an awareness sticker if they have a family member or loved one that is affected by autism,” said Caldwell. “This will let the officer know when they see the sticker that they may encounter a person that has autism.”
To obtain an autism awareness sticker, stop by the PPD located inside Prestonsburg City Hall.