Americans across the nation will gather on July 4, to celebrate our country’s independence. The City of Prestonsburg will not only have a fireworks display, but a parade as well.

According to Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, there will be events throughout the day.

“On July 4, there’s going to be a lot of events going on,” he said. “First off, at 4 p.m., we will have a parade. The parade will start lining up at the PMC parking lot on the south end of town at 3 p.m.

Golf carts will be permitted in the parade route and Stapleton asks that the community participate.

“Everybody is getting these real nice golf carts. We would like to see those golf carts in the parade. We would like to see them out there with us, they can run two-abreast down through town and we think it would be very interesting for them to be out,” Stapleton said.

The city also asks those wishing to create a float for the parade to do so. Those interested in adding a float can call, (606) 886-2335.

Star City Day will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., July 4, with live music, food vendors, artisans and more.

The celebration will come to an end with a massive fireworks display. According to Mayor Stapleton, it’s one of the biggest in the state.

“About 9:45 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the number one fireworks show, and I’m going to say it, in the state of Kentucky. You have Thunder Over Louisville and people talk about how strong it is.” Stapleton continued, “But the fact that we have to literally call the FAA and make it a no-fly zone for the period we’re shooting our fireworks is pretty darn impressive.”