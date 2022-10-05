The City of Prestonsburg is nearing the final hurdles on the city’s new ambulance service. Emergency response times in Floyd County have long been an issue, whether it be due to staff shortages or not enough ambulances to handle the volume of calls.

Pending an inspection in the next couple weeks, the city hopes to help remedy the issue by handling all 911 calls within the city limits.

According to Prestonsburg Emergency Management Services Director Celina Thomas, with the city handling its own emergency calls, it will, in turn, free up EMS services elsewhere throughout Floyd County.

“Over the last few years there’s been a decline in personnel working in EMS and fire. Because of this decline, ambulance services are not fully stocked with employees like they were 10 years ago,” Thomas said.

Thomas said staff shortages are a nationwide problem butanother reason for the low participation is the state’s change in requirements, which now states those wishing to become a paramedic must attend college.

“The best thing we figured we could do for this city was to have our own ambulance service, an ALS service, which is Advanced Life Support, and BLS, which is Basic Life Support,” said Thomas.

The City of Prestonsburg began the process of creating its EMS service back before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the nation and economy.

“It was a long drawn out process, a lot of red tape, then the state changed it, to any municipality that wanted to have an ambulance service could just apply for one,” Thomas said.

With the application process now complete, the city is now awaiting inspection by the state, which Thomas says should take place in the next week.

“We work really well with these other agencies, we work in the same field, we’ve known these people for a long time. So, we’re going to take some pressure off of them and this is going to help us as well,” said Thomas.

The city recently purchased two ambulances which Thomas states are the pride of the department.

“We’re really proud of those trucks. We chose two really good units in good working condition, there’s a lot of room to work in the back. We’re going to have a lot of room to work in there and provide good patient care,” Thomas said.