As Thanksgiving etches ever closer, those wanting to get in on the best holiday deals will head out for Black Friday. Some merchants are even open on Thanksgiving, with some consumers heading out as soon as the big dinner is over to beat the crowds.

This year, several businesses within the city limits of Prestonsburg will open late on Thanksgiving and participate in Black Friday as well as Small Business Saturday.

The following businesses will be participating;

ALL ORE NOTHING

Thanksgiving — 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Black Friday — 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Small Business Saturday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

LOU'S PLACE FOR PETS

Thanksgiving — 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Black Friday — Closed

Small Business Saturday — Closed

SEW-N-LOVE

Thanksgiving — Closed

Black Friday — 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Small Business Saturday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

DAFFODILS

Thanksgiving — 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Black Friday — 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Small Business Saturday — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

THE MOUNTAIN MUSE

Thanksgiving — 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Black Friday — Closed

Small Business Saturday — 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

VILLAGE BOUTIQUE

Thanksgiving — Closed

Black Friday — 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Small Business Saturday — 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

KICKIN' ASH

Thanksgiving — 9 p.m.-Midnight

Black Friday — 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Small Business Saturday — 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

PRO-FITNESS

Thanksgiving — 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Black Friday — 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Small Business Saturday — 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

WILDFIRE DESIGNS KY

Thanksgiving — 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Black Friday — Closed

Small Business Saturday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

LAD n LASSIE'S

Thanksgiving — 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Black Friday — 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Small Business Saturday — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

RITCHIE'S HALLMARK

Thanksgiving — 7 p.m.-Midnight

Black Friday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Small Business Saturday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

FTD BAKERY/DASHING SONS

Thanksgiving — 7 p.m.-Midnight

Black Friday — Closed

Small Business Saturday — 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

LITTLE RASCALS

Thanksgiving — 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Black Friday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Small Business Saturday — 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

RUSTIC OAK BOUTIQUE

Thanksgiving — 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Black Friday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Small Business Saturday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

THE SCOOP

Thanksgiving — 7 p.m.

Black Friday — 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Small Business Saturday — 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

SUGAR MAGNOLIA'S

Thanksgiving — 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Black Friday — Closed

Small business Saturday: Closed

Director of the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce, Charly Wise says it’s important for locals to spend their dollars in the city, as well as dining at local eateries.

“Independent businesses are the lifeline of every community, local businesses generate 70 percent more economic activity than the big box stores. Shopping locally also helps protect the environment by conserving energy and reducing waste.

With more and more consumers shopping online these days, Wise says it’s important for the community to connect with local businesses.

“The most important reason to me is nurturing the sense of community and the ever fading human connection,” Wise said.