As Thanksgiving etches ever closer, those wanting to get in on the best holiday deals will head out for Black Friday. Some merchants are even open on Thanksgiving, with some consumers heading out as soon as the big dinner is over to beat the crowds.
This year, several businesses within the city limits of Prestonsburg will open late on Thanksgiving and participate in Black Friday as well as Small Business Saturday.
The following businesses will be participating;
ALL ORE NOTHING
Thanksgiving — 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Black Friday — 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Small Business Saturday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
LOU'S PLACE FOR PETS
Thanksgiving — 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Black Friday — Closed
Small Business Saturday — Closed
SEW-N-LOVE
Thanksgiving — Closed
Black Friday — 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Small Business Saturday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
DAFFODILS
Thanksgiving — 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Black Friday — 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Small Business Saturday — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
THE MOUNTAIN MUSE
Thanksgiving — 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Black Friday — Closed
Small Business Saturday — 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
VILLAGE BOUTIQUE
Thanksgiving — Closed
Black Friday — 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Small Business Saturday — 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
KICKIN' ASH
Thanksgiving — 9 p.m.-Midnight
Black Friday — 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Small Business Saturday — 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
PRO-FITNESS
Thanksgiving — 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Black Friday — 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Small Business Saturday — 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
WILDFIRE DESIGNS KY
Thanksgiving — 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Black Friday — Closed
Small Business Saturday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
LAD n LASSIE'S
Thanksgiving — 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Black Friday — 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Small Business Saturday — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
RITCHIE'S HALLMARK
Thanksgiving — 7 p.m.-Midnight
Black Friday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Small Business Saturday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
FTD BAKERY/DASHING SONS
Thanksgiving — 7 p.m.-Midnight
Black Friday — Closed
Small Business Saturday — 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
LITTLE RASCALS
Thanksgiving — 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Black Friday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Small Business Saturday — 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
RUSTIC OAK BOUTIQUE
Thanksgiving — 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Black Friday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Small Business Saturday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
THE SCOOP
Thanksgiving — 7 p.m.
Black Friday — 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Small Business Saturday — 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
SUGAR MAGNOLIA'S
Thanksgiving — 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Black Friday — Closed
Small business Saturday: Closed
Director of the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce, Charly Wise says it’s important for locals to spend their dollars in the city, as well as dining at local eateries.
“Independent businesses are the lifeline of every community, local businesses generate 70 percent more economic activity than the big box stores. Shopping locally also helps protect the environment by conserving energy and reducing waste.
With more and more consumers shopping online these days, Wise says it’s important for the community to connect with local businesses.
“The most important reason to me is nurturing the sense of community and the ever fading human connection,” Wise said.