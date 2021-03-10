Recently, the Prestonsburg City Council and Mayor Les Stapleton provided an update regarding the state of the city for the year 2019, which Stapleton said typically is done during the fall of each year, but which was postponed this past fall due to COVID-19.
"The pandemic has been the reason that we're late getting here," Stapleton said. "But, I'm just going to touch on a few items that we were able to accomplish in 2019."
According to Stapleton, the city's Public Works department resurfaced more than nine roadways during 2019, seven of which had to be milled. The milling process, which Stapleton said is more expensive and in turn allows the city to spend less money on asphalt, is so that those roadways are built above the city's sidewalks. That measure helps with water running off into residents’ yards. The city was also able to work on more than 330 sidewalk repair projects, he added. According to Stapleton, the city was able to repair approximately 335 breaks, cracks and uneven spots.
One purchase the city made in 2019 was its salt bar, which according to Stapleton, doesn't sound like much of an accomplishment. However, after the recent snowstorm which touched down in Eastern Kentucky, that purchase has proven to be a valuable one, as he added that the purchase has helped keep salt from freezing after being applied to roadways and in turn, has aided in roads being cleared for residents and travelers.
Public works, Stapleton said, was also able to accomplish some work at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater which has helped draw people to the city.
"Something that we discussed many years ago, was the fact that we need to try and expand on our tourism," Stapleton said. "We have a beautiful area. We have what people drive to see, we have it and they love it.
"People love to see 'small town America" and that's us," he added.
For its 2019 tourist impact, Stapleton said that the city saw more than $35 million, which included retail, housing, restaurant numbers, as well as others, combined together. In comparing Prestonsburg's tourist impact with national percentages, Stapleton said that according to the "tourism top five," the city ranks out very well. Regarding shopping, Prestonsburg is at 39 percent while the national percentage is at 24 percent. Regarding individuals visiting historical landmarks, Stapleton said Prestonsburg comes in at 10 percent, as opposed to 7 percent for the national average. Prestonsburg came in at 9 percent regarding individuals visiting the Jenny Wiley State Park, while the national average was at 6 percent. How Prestonsburg ranked in the other rankings according to Stapleton, included:
• Hiking: Prestonsburg is at 8 percent, the national average is 5 percent.
• Fishing: Prestonsburg is at 7 percent, the national average is 3 percent.
According to Stapleton, one of the biggest attractions the city has to offer is the Mountain Arts Center. Stapleton said that the MAC, in 2019, was one of three venues across the state to premiere the KET Bluegrass documentary, which he said was quite the achievement as many venues were involved in the selection process.
Stapleton said that the MAC is continuously bringing in "high quality" talent for its performances and in 2019, the venue was able to have talent such as CMA award winner Ashely McBryde. Another performance the city was able to provide was its “Jamuary” event, through which the city raised approximatel $5,000 to help the Prestonsburg High School band.
Regarding the city's 2019 audit, Stapleton said that the city saw approximately $300,000 in surplus funding, which he added was "phenomenal." The audit was presented to the city council during its meeting in Oct. 2020 and according to Stapleton, the auditor informed the council that their audit was, "one of the cleanest he'd ever seen."
"The City of Prestonsburg has done a wonderful job in the last three years and we'll get our 2020 audit back soon and hopefully by March, we'll be able to provide information about the 2020 audit," Stapleton said. "Then we'll be able to give the state of the city for 2020 at the following meeting."
