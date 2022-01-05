The City of Prestonsburg rang in the New Year with a carnival, the rising of the star and a beautiful fireworks display as the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1 at Archer Park.

Archer Park, still adorned in Christmas lights, served as a festive setting as families gathered for the countdown.

Officials from the City of Prestonsburg strolled through the park handing out candy and other goodies to attendees.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton served as emcee for the event and said the turnout was good considering the challenges the event faced.

“Well, there was impending bad weather, and we knew we wouldn’t have as many as we usually do, but we still had altogether it looked like about 500 people,” Stapleton said.

Many cities across the world have a ball drop to ring in the new year, however, in Prestonsburg, dubbed “The Star City,” they have the rising of the star.

At the stroke of midnight, the massive star reached its peak and was followed by an extravagant fireworks finale that included 2,022 separate projectiles.

“It was a great event, and we were excited to be able to do that and help people kick 2021 to the side and move forward with 2022,” said Stapleton.