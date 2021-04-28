Local country music icons Sundy Best are set to reunite this weekend as the City of Prestonsburg, the Mountain Arts Center and Prestonsburg Tourism have collaborated together to host the first-ever Kinfolk Reunion.
Recently, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton sat down to discuss the upcoming Kinfolk Reunion which will take place at Archer Park beginging this Friday, April 30, and continue on May 1 and 2. However, Stapleton said there will be events taking place over the course of the weekend in order to maximize the fun and excitement which will be filling the city.
On Friday, Stapleton said, Sundy Best will be performing a concert at Archer Park, with tickets being sold by car load, which according to him, means if an individual purchased a ticket, then they would be able to drive a suburban that could seat up to eight individuals and receive eight armbands.
“Now you can’t be bringing a cargo van or a transport van and roll up with a bus load of people,” Stapleton said. “With that said, we ask everyone be conscientious of that. We’re going to have people that will tell you where to park at and you guys can bring lawn chairs, seats, blankets, snacks and coolers.”
On Saturday morning, Cat Tincher Jamerson will be teaching Yoga in the Park which will be at 10 a.m., Stapleton said. Beginning at noon, individuals can bring their “hot rods” over to Archer Park as there will be a cruise in.
“Come out and join us, we’re just going to be sitting around looking at cars, talking about them and taking plenty of pictures,” Stapleton said.
Stapleton said the cruise-in will last until 4 p.m. and then everyone will be asked to leave in order for park personnel to prepare for Saturday night’s Sundy Best concert. Stapleton added that vehicles will be allowed back into the park around 5:30 p.m.
On the final day of the Kinfolk Reunion, beginning on Sunday morning, Emily Jamerson will be teaching Yoga in the Park. The park will be cleared out again at 4 p.m. in order to get ready for Sundy Best’s final concert on Sunday night.
According to Stapleton, he will also be hosting a group hike which will take place during the day on Sunday. Individuals will start at the Sugar Camp Trail Head and will travel to the overlook, before then returning. Stapleton said that more info will be released on the hike later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.