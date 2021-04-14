Last week, the Floyd County Schools System announced that a Prestonsburg High School student has been selected for what Superintendent Danny Adkins said was a “prestigious” acknowledgment.
On April 6, the FCS announced that Allyson Springer has been selected as the Floyd County Schools’ 2021 Rogers Scholar, which will giver her access to scholarships at 19 colleges and universities in Kentucky.
Springer is the daughter of Drexel and Kristina Springer of Prestonsburg. According to FCS officials, she is a member of the academic team, Science Olympiad team, Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) and the National Honor Society at Prestonsburg High School. In the future, Springer plans on working in the medical field.
According Adkins, to be considered for the Rogers Scholars program, according to FCS officials, a student must be a sophomore, in the 45 county service area and have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Students must also want to develop their leadership and technology skills as well as entrepreneurship and community service and approximately 60 students will become Rogers Scholars. Initially, Adkins said, one student per county is selected, with the 15 remaining spots going to the next 15 students with the highest sores earned in the scoring process.
“We just want to congratulate Allyson. We’re very proud of you for being selected as our representative for the 2021 Rogers Scholars program,” Adkins said. “Allyson attends Prestonsburg High School and has been accepted into the Floyd County Early College Academy for the upcoming school year.”
According to Adkins, this summer, Springer will attend a five day program with 30 other Rogers Scholars where she will be able to develop her leadership skills, participate in team building exercises and the opportunity to work with professionals in engineering, healthcare and video production.
“Being selected as a Rogers Scholar is prestigious on its own but this opportunity also gives Allyson the chance to grow and to start honing the skills she has in order to be one of this region’s future leaders,” Adkins said. “Please join us in congratulating Allyson.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.