The City of Prestonsburg takes pride in its Independence Day fireworks display, which Mayor Les Stapleton has said is “the best in Kentucky.”
The city had been planning for months and was preparing for the annual event when three police officers and a K9 officer were killed and several officers were injured in an incident at Allen on June 30
The fireworks display was immediately canceled in the aftermath of the shooting and many wondered if the city would have them at all.
However, according to Stapleton, after discussions with the families of the fallen officers, and with the officers injured in the shooting, the decision was made to go forward.
“After talking with the families of all three of the fallen officers and with the injured officers themselves, it was decided that we would have our fireworks show,” Stapleton said.
On Saturday, July 30, the city will host its annual fireworks show at nightfall. According to the Prestonsburg Tourism’s Facebook page, one shot will be released in honor of the firefighters who have worked so hard on the fireworks and have passed before us.
“There will be no celebrations as far as a parade or Star City Day, but there will be the fireworks show in remembrance and honor of those police officers,” said Stapleton.
There will be one shot in honor of K9 officer Drago, followed by three very large shots, one for each of the fallen officers, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure and PPD Officer Jacob Chaffins. The show will begin at approximately 10 p.m. after 30 seconds of silence.