The Prestonsburg Tourism Commission approved funding for the upcoming Battle of Middle Creek re-enactment.

Representative of the Friends of Middle Creek Patrick Davis spoke to the board about the importance of such an event.

“This is one of the only (such) events left in Eastern Kentucky,” said Davis. “That unfortunately is a somber note”

Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson said the proposal for the reenactment is $500 for operations and $4,000 for advertising. The advertising will be done in-house. Johnson said last year the group was given $500 for operations and a budget of $3,000 to $4,000 for advertising that was done in-house.

Davis said that one of the main issues the group has run into is man hours so they were happy to have the advertising handled by tourism.

Mayor Les Stapleton also informed Davis about many groups in the area that are in need of volunteer hours.

Davis spoke to tourism about the success of the school days and the importance of keeping the history alive.

“In my opinion the battlefield is one of the greatest assets we have,” said Davis. “It’s not only a tourism asset, it’s a cultural asset. It is something we can look at our elementary school students and say this is your history. This is not something you have to read out of a book, it’s something you can experience in real life.”

Davis said around 70 individuals have committed to the event. He also said that a fellow re-enactor out of New York says he plans to bring a group of 100 re-enactors to help out with the event.

Executive Director of the Mountain Arts Center Joe Campbell gave an update on activity at the MAC. He said they have had successful shows which included Josh Turner, The Kentucky Opry and the Artists Collaborative Theatre group with Jenny Wiley.

Campbell said coming up is the Country Music Highway Tribute Show, Nicholas Jamerson and 38 Special.

Stapleton said the Stonecrest turf project has been a success and a lot of people are wanting to schedule tournaments. He said that he believes they will have a lot of independent tournaments scheduled next year with people wanting to play travel ball and softball.

Stapleton said he made a presentation to the All-A board of directors to try to get the 2025 state baseball and softball tournaments to be held in Prestonsburg.

“I think we may get it in 2025,” said Stapleton. “If we do, I assume tourism and the local hotels will work with us. You’re talking about 16 teams coming here.”

Stapleton said they would like to be able to hand out information what is going on in the area. The golf course will be handing out free passes to the coaches of the teams. He said they may have some more amenities in place before the tournament.

Stapleton also informed the commission that, later in the afternoon, he would be signing a non-disclosure agreement on a national franchise quick service restaurant.

Stapleton said he met with the Veterans Administration and Prestonsburg is in the top two contention for a regional VA clinic.

The Mountain Bike Summit and race will be coming to the area Oct. 27 and Oct. 28. Stapleton said approximately 148 people participated last year and officials expect that number to double for this year.

Jenny Wiley State Park Manager, Julian Slone, said the dining room led sales in state parks in Kentucky in June. He said they have worked very hard on the dining room and accommodations.

“We’ve still got a long way to go,” said Slone. “We’re still recovering from housing our flood survivors.”

Slone said renovations are ongoing but he hopes to have them completed in the next couple of months.

Slone also said that the return of Elk Night will be Sept. 9.

Jenny Wiley will have a month of Halloween events planned for October.

Johnson informed the commission about a program they will be implementing that is a user generator content. It creates a database of anything in which tourism is tagged or commented about instead of her having to search through to find data on social media. It will allow them to be able to use some of the user generated content on advertising and brochures.

The commission approved travel for the executive director and two volunteers to go to the Kentucky State Fair to represent Prestonsburg and for Johnson to the KTI Board of Directors meeting and the next KCBB meeting.

Jonson said Jennifer Horsley has accepted the role of Sales and Finance Coordinator and will be starting on Aug. 21.