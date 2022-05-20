The Prestonsburg Tourism Commission is working to implement and apply changes to the state's tax code passed in the 2022 General Assembly session.

During the commission's regular meeting on May 10 at the Mountain Arts Center, discussion was held concerning the most recent changes with income tax rates made through House Bill 8.

Leading this discussion covering the tax changes to come and what they will mean for the Tourism Commissi was Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson.

“This time around they were looking to clarify things that are taxable, not taxable. When we highlight the biggest thing that's different, it's that campgrounds are now going to be taxed at the local rate, just like hotels,” said Johnson.

Johnson explained how this bill would change the landscape of rental spaces moving forward with these new changes in HB8.

“Also rental spaces now have to be taxed,” said Johnson. “Photography services, marketing services, so if you rent a room out for a conference, unless they’re tax exempt, there’s sales taxes you have to report back on. So the biggest ones to know, campgrounds, short term rentals, are now a part of the local transient tax rate. Just so you know, stay aware of that, that will go into effect January 1.

“Every campground whether publicly-owned or privately-owned will be subject to the transient tax, so we will have to do some work,” said Johnson.

According to a statement issued by Kentucky legislature, transient room taxes shall not apply to rooms, campsites or accommodations supplied for a continuous period of 30 days or more to a person. Proceeds of the tax shall not be used as a subsidy in any form to any hotel, motel, inn, motor court, tourist camp, tourist cabin, campgrounds, recreational vehicle parks or any other person furnishing accommodations, or restaurant, except as provided in KRS 154.30-050(2)(a)3.c.

The Prestonsburg Tourism Commission meets at noon every second Tuesday at the Mountain Arts Center and all meetings are open to the public.