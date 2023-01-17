Prestonsburg Tourism is entering 2023 on a good note, officials say.
“We had around 58,000 Google impressions in the month of December, compared to 10,000 the previous month” Brooke Lemonds of Prestonsburg Tourism said. “When somebody looks up Prestonsburg or clicks on one of our ads, it’s an impression. We have target areas that we market to, including: Lexington and Louisville, Cincinnati, and the Huntington-Charleston area. So if people are online in those areas, our ads will pop up.”
In addition, many outside companies visited Prestonsburg this year.
“Our hotels were strong all year long, and there were no drastic drops in sales from our restaurants,” Lemonds said. “How our hotels and restaurants are doing is a big measurer for us.”
Lemonds said she’s excited for the upcoming year.
“We are going to the Indianapolis Sport and Travel Show, as well as the Knoxville Fishing and Outdoor show,” she said. “During these shows, we usually push the Paddlefest, which runs from May until September, and of course Jenny Wiley State Park.”
Prestonsburg Tourism was also awarded some money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“ARPA awarded 75 million dollars to the Kentucky Department of Tourism” Lemonds said. “Kentucky Tourism is broken into categories. The category which we received money from is for new marketing initiatives. We received $111,674, and then we matched 10 percent of that. This money can’t be used on anything that we have done within the past three years. With the money, we plan on specifically targeting our travel guide and website. This money must be used by December of 2024.”