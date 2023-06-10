Prestonsburg Tourism discussed their audit from the previous year (ending June 30) during a special meeting on May 24. Jonathan Smith, audit manager with White and Associates, presented the audit.

“We found nothing wrong, there were no management comments or any findings” he said. “Internal control looked good and everything was compliant.”

Commission member Jim Ousley asked Smith if there was anything on which the commission could improve.

“In the past, it was complying with DLG (Department for Local Government) requirements, but those have all been met” Smith said. “From an audit standpoint, you guys are doing everything the way you should be doing it.”

With the coming fiscal year drawing near, tourism employee Brooke LeMonds said the commission will be working on upcoming projects.

“We got some ARPA funding from the state, which is grant money that we have to use in a specific way,” she said. “We will be doing a couple of specialized projects with that, but it is in a separate account and not in our normal budget.

LeMonds said the commission also plans to use this coming year to update a few things as well.

“We will be doing a new travel guide,” she said. “Travel guide updates are recommended for every two to three years. We have been using this one since the end of 2016/ beginning of 2017. It needs some tweaks and updates, such as a map of the city added to it.”

Along with the travel guide, LeMonds said they plan to update and expand their website.